FKP Scorpio establishes new touring department

The spoken word and comedy department is "the next logical step" after successful collaborations with a number of high-profile comedians

By IQ on 22 Nov 2021

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby


image © Marla Aufmuth/TED

FKP Scorpio is further expanding its portfolio with a new department for spoken word and comedy acts.

The Hamburg-headquartered, pan-European concert and festival promoter says the establishment of the department is “the next logical step” after a series of successful collaborations in the spoken word and comedy world.

The live entertainment behemoth has previously co-operated with Norwegian agency A Comic Soul as well as acts such as Iliza Shlesinger, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr, Jimm Jeffries, Hannah Gadsby, Daniel Sloss, Russell Howard and John Cleese.

Currently, FKP Scorpio is touring Markus Krebs, Thomas Schmidt and Shlesinger, and has announced upcoming tours with the likes of Bastian Bielendorfer.

“Our goal is to build a broad and diverse roster, which we have already achieved very well in a short period of time”

“I am very happy about the trust [FKP] has placed in me and about the tasks ahead of us. Our goal is to build a broad and diverse roster, which we have already achieved very well in a short period of time,” says Thilo Elsner, who has been named the head of FKP’s spoken word and comedy department.

“We are very happy to be able to present Bastian Bielendorfer, a well-known artist right at the start of the new department, who is a perfect fit for us and also fits in perfectly with our previous successes.”

Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO of FKP Scorpio, adds: “This new department enables us to deepen our previous work in this exciting segment and to continue strategically. The portfolio of FKP Scorpio has never been as diverse as it is today.”

The core business of the CTS Eventim-backed company includes tours, festivals, local events, arena operas, shows and comedy.

 

