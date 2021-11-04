Encore Musicians makes carbon negative pledge

UK booking platform says it is the first agency to double-offset all emissions from musicians travelling to gigs

As world leaders convene at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK booking platform Encore Musicians says it has become the world’s first carbon negative music agency.

Encore has announced it is double-offsetting the CO2 emissions created when musicians travel to events, planting a tree for every booking, and reducing, then offsetting the carbon footprint of all business operations.

The company has also reduced its carbon footprint by going paperless, using renewable energy in their office, offering the option of green pensions for employees, and a Cycle to Work scheme to encourage commuting by bike.

“We wanted to create the world’s most sustainable way to book musicians, and we wanted to do it today, not in five years’ time,” says James McAulay, Encore’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re sick and tired of hearing other companies talk about their vague, long-term plans to reduce emissions by 2030. The climate crisis is here, today, and drastic action is needed right now. There is no time to waste.

“Collectively, Encore musicians travel millions of miles every year to perform for our customers, and from today, we’re taking full responsibility for those emissions.”

The platform automatically estimates how much carbon dioxide will be produced by an artist’s transport to and from a gig, with Encore then purchasing double the amount of carbon offsets needed to cover the transport emissions.

As an industry, we can make a huge impact and collectively inspire others to follow us

“This isn’t something we’re asking customers or musicians to pay for as an optional upgrade – this is included as standard on every booking, and the cost is footed by Encore,” adds McAulay.

“We’re the first music company in the world to be doing this, and I hope other companies will join us in taking responsibility for their emissions. As an industry, we can make a huge impact and collectively inspire others to follow us.”

UMA Entertainment, DF Concerts, Julie’s Bicycle, Musicians In Exile, Enter Shikari, and Brian Eno represent just a few of the live music individuals and organisations hosting climate-related events at COP26.

The events follow the announcement that all 13 association members of LIVE have ratified the Beyond Zero Declaration – a voluntary commitment to deliver measurable and targeted action on climate change, with the aim of reaching net zero emissions across the sector by 2030.

LIVE Green will campaign to support the sector’s transition to a regenerative future over the course of 2022.

“Music has the power to create change – and the looming climate emergency requires all of our support,” says John Langford, AEG Europe COO and chair of LIVE Green. “It’s fantastic to see the live music sector represented in such a positive way at COP26, and this is a great sign of things to come as we build on the progress we have made so far to set out a clear path for to decarbonisation across the sector.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.