Ed Sheeran announces global livestreamed concert

The Equals Live Experience will be broadcast worldwide from London's Alexandra Palace via Amazon Music next month

Ed Sheeran is partnering with Amazon Music for a global livestreamed concert from London’s Alexandra Palace (cap. 10, 400).

The singer-songwriter will showcase his new album ‘=’ during The Equals Live Experience, which will be broadcast worldwide via Amazon Music on 5 December at 20:00 GMT.

Five fans – including one guest each – are being offered the chance to attend the 90-minute “stunning visual performance” in person.

Those tuning in from home can do so through the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Prime Video.

News of the live stream comes after Sheeran delivered a virtual performance from within the Pokémon Go app yesterday (22 November). A video of the show is available to view for eight days, until next Tuesday (30 November).

Sheeran’s other 2021 livestreamed concerts include fundraising event We for India and the record-breaking TikTok live stream which garnered more than 5.5 million unique viewers.

While Alexandra Palace previously hosted livestreamed events such as Nick Cave’s Idiot Prayer and the Melody VR-produced Wireless Connect.

