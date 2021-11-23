DreamHaus and veteran exec Alex Richter to collaborate

The former Four Artists MD will help "expand the domestic talent portfolio" of the Berlin-based promoter and agency

DreamHaus has announced an exclusive collaboration with Alex Ritcher, the former managing director of Four Artists agency.

According to the Berlin-based promoter and agency, Ritcher will help expand its national acts starting with Michael Patrick Kelly’s extensive arena tour.

Richter will utilise his 22 years’ worth of expertise as MD for Four Artists agency, which he left of his own volition in November 2019.

“I’m looking forward to working with Alex. His resounding successes, his passion for music, and not to mention his great sense for artist development speak for themselves,” says DreamHaus CEO Matt Schwarz.

“Together with Alex, we will significantly expand the DreamHaus domestic talent portfolio”

Alex Richter comments: “I’m very happy to have found a competent partner for future live projects in Matt Schwarz and his highly motivated DreamHaus team. The start of our collaboration is the B.O.A.T.S. arena tour of Michael Patrick Kelly – an extraordinary artist who, with his talent, vita and personality highly impressed me.”

“Together with Alex, we will significantly expand the DreamHaus domestic talent portfolio. In addition to established artists, the joint, long-term development of long-lasting careers is very exciting for us as an agency,” comments Marc Seemann, DreamHaus Director Strategy & Business Development.

Michael Patrick Kelly’s tour runs between 15 September 2022 and 11 February 2023, visiting arenas in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Last month, CTS Eventim-backed DreamHaus announced its first-ever arena tour with one of Germany’s biggest artists, Marteria.

The agency/promoter has also announced tours with international acts such as Bullet For My Valentine, Jake Bugg, James Blake, Orla Gartland, Rebecca Black, Evanescence, Maneskin and Yungblud, as well as a brand new festival, Tempelhof Sounds.

