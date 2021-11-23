DF Concerts to reboot Connect festival

The three-day event was held in 2007 and 2008 on the grounds of Inveraray Castle in Argyll, Scotland, before going on hiatus

DF Concerts & Events is to revive Connect, a music festival that took place in Argyll, Scotland, in the mid-noughties.

The three-day festival was held in 2007 and 2008 on the grounds of Inveraray Castle and featured headliners including Beastie Boys, Björk and Franz Ferdinand.

The Scottish promoter says Connect 2022 is “an entirely new festival experience but retains many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 & 2008”.

Connect 2022 is “an entirely new festival experience but retains many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 & 2008”

The festival is slated to take place between 26–28 August 2022 but its line-up and location are yet to be announced.

DF says it will feature “the best in leftfield talent from grassroots through to the biggest names in the world”.

“There will be a plethora of bands, DJs, artists, performers, comedians, jesters, visual arts and installations that will be keeping you amused throughout the weekend as well as culinary delights and crafted drinks from local artisans,” reads a statement from the promoter. More information about Connect 2022 will be announced soon.

DF Concerts’ stable of events already includes Summer Sessions and TRNSMT, which will return to Glasgow Green in 2022 with headliners Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.