December New Music playlist out now

The December edition of the New Music playlist features tracks picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-Ray, WME and Mother Artists
By IQ on 30 Nov 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The December edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-Ray, WME and Mother Artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the December playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|DJ Shadow
|Building Steam with a Grain of Salt
|ICM
|Montell Fish
|Fall in Love with You
|ITB
|Honeyglaze
|Creative Jealousy
|ITB
|LIFE
|Friends Without Names
|ITB
|Naima Bock
|30 Degrees
|ITB
|Owenn
|Baby Girl
|ITB
|Peaks!
|Black Guns/White Drugs
|Paradigm
|Dvr, Kenny Beats
|Lowlife
|Paradigm
|Nemahsis
|Paper Thin
|Paradigm
|Oliver Malcolm
|Rolling Stone
|Paradigm
|Prospa
|Love Someone
|Paradigm
|Talk
|Save Me
|UTA
|Maya Delilah
|Need a Word with Cupid
|UTA
|Pip Blom
|I Know I’m Not Easy To Like
|UTA
|The Kingdom Choir, Jake Isaac
|Together Again
|UTA
|Serena Isioma
|Crying In The Club
|X-Ray
|ShaSimone
|Hushpuppi
|WME
|Luke Combs
|Doin’ This
|WME
|Masked Wolf, Bebe Rexha
|It’s You, Not Me (Sabotage)
|WME
|Anne-Marie and Niall Horan
|Everywhere
|WME
|Future and SprngBrk
|Mushrooms
|WME
|Tyga
|Lift Me Up
|Mother Artists
|Idles
|Car Crash
|Mother Artists
|Corook
|Sims
|Mother Artists
|Faouzia
|Puppet
|Mother Artists
|Thomas Headon
|Strawberry Kisses
|Primary
|Kills Birds
|Cough up Cherries
