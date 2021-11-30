December New Music playlist out now

The December edition of the New Music playlist features tracks picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-Ray, WME and Mother Artists

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The December edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-Ray, WME and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Separated by agency, the full track list for the December playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA DJ Shadow Building Steam with a Grain of Salt ICM Montell Fish Fall in Love with You ITB Honeyglaze Creative Jealousy ITB LIFE Friends Without Names ITB Naima Bock 30 Degrees ITB Owenn Baby Girl ITB Peaks! Black Guns/White Drugs Paradigm Dvr, Kenny Beats Lowlife Paradigm Nemahsis Paper Thin Paradigm Oliver Malcolm Rolling Stone Paradigm Prospa Love Someone Paradigm Talk Save Me UTA Maya Delilah Need a Word with Cupid UTA Pip Blom I Know I’m Not Easy To Like UTA The Kingdom Choir, Jake Isaac Together Again UTA Serena Isioma Crying In The Club X-Ray ShaSimone Hushpuppi WME Luke Combs Doin’ This WME Masked Wolf, Bebe Rexha It’s You, Not Me (Sabotage) WME Anne-Marie and Niall Horan Everywhere WME Future and SprngBrk Mushrooms WME Tyga Lift Me Up Mother Artists Idles Car Crash Mother Artists Corook Sims Mother Artists Faouzia Puppet Mother Artists Thomas Headon Strawberry Kisses Primary Kills Birds Cough up Cherries

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.