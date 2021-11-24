CM.com launches UK & Ireland ticketing division

Netherlands-based company's new London outpost will be led by former Eventbrite Europe head of music Paul Everett

Netherlands-based CM.com has launched a new ticketing solution for the live events sector in the UK and Ireland.

CM.com’s London outpost will mark the ticketing division’s first expansion outside of the Benelux region, where clients include the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, ALDA, Perron, Oh My Festival, Latin Village and Westergas Events.

The company’s new UKI music & live division will be led by former Eventbrite, Europe head of music Paul Everett. Based in the London office, Everett’s role will be to lead on acquisition and growth, while implementing the firm’s music strategy alongside the music & live team, which comprises former Eventbrite, Live Nation, AMG, Pollen, Apple executives.

Combining smart audience analytics and in-event mobile order capabilities, CM.com’s mobile-first platform promises to “streamline every aspect of event organisation, from the beginning through to the end of an event’s lifecycle”.

We are excited to move the needle within UK and Ireland live events with an industry first offering

Having already secured exclusive ticketing partnerships with The Weekender Festival Group and Newcastle club promoter Ape-X, CM.com is positioning itself to facilitate “the next generation of independent event promoters”.

‘‘Most ticketing platforms have been treading the same well-worn path for years, despite the fact that independent event creators’ needs are continually evolving,” says Everett. “CM.com ticketing has already been hugely successful in Benelux – we are excited to move the needle within UK and Ireland live events with an industry first offering.”

Everett, who previously served as an artist manager at Supervision Management, also co-founded music management, live events and ticketing consultancy Wonderland Management Group, and worked within promotions at Beggars Group. He is joined on the music & live team by Jonny Patrickson (senior partnerships manager), Josh Pow (lead account manager), Fiona Primavera (partnerships manager) and Sandra Crowley (technical consultant).

“We always say: selling tickets is just the start,” says CM.com CEO Jeroen van Glabbeek. “It represents how we see the music & live sector, and has become a unique proposition on which we can link all CM.com solutions. We are able to create the ultimate event journey for our customers and their visitors. With Paul and his team coming on board, and everything we’ve learned in the Benelux so far, we are looking forward to rolling out this proposition in the UK & Ireland.”

CM.com was founded in the Netherlands in 1999 by Van Glabbeek and Gilbert Gooijers.

