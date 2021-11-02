CAA ups nine music employees to agent/executive

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced a raft of promotions within its music touring division.

Los Angeles-based Zack Borson, Alex Douma, Omar Garcia and Brad Pophal, Nashville-based Kaitlyn Bruce, Kara Enos and Ariel Happe, and London-based Jamie Shaughnessy have been elevated to the ranks of agent/executive.

The agency has also recently welcomed prominent music agents Matt Galle, Carly James, Mike Marquis, Mike Mori, Rachel Pestik, and Adam Voith, who have brought high-profile acts to the CAA roster, such as Shawn Mendes, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Janet Jackson, My Chemical Romance, Bleachers and Girl in Red.

“Given what our industry has been through over the past 20 months, we’re incredibly proud of the touring department’s accomplishments, and are blessed to have an amazing team that stayed focused and diligent throughout. We have also been fortunate to have fantastic agents and executives join us over these past months,” says CAA’s head of music Rob Light.

Each of the nine people joining our agent and executive ranks has earned their place among our talented colleagues

“The entire team has worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients – their creativity and teamwork continues to serve the passions, needs, interests, and dreams of the incredibly talented artists we work with. Each of the nine people joining our agent and executive ranks today has earned their place among our talented colleagues and we look forward to their many successes ahead.”

The promotions come on the heels of CAA’s agreement to acquire ICM Partners and follow notable client signings for the company including Zac Brown Band, The Weeknd, JoJo Siwa, A rcade Fire, Miguel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chvrches, Charli XCX, Stormzy and Playboi Carti.

Borson, Douma, Enos, Garcia, Greenwood, Pophal and Shaughnessy have been upped to agents, with Bruce and Happe both now serving as executives in CAA’s in-house music marketing and brand partnerships divisions respectively.

