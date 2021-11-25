Bilbao promoter announces new festival in Spain

Cala Mijas has announced acts including Arctic Monkeys, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip, as well as a commitment to follow the UN's 2030 Agenda

Spanish festival organiser and concert promoter Last Tour is adding a new international festival to its stable of events.

The inaugural Cala Mijas festival will take place between 1–3 September in the picturesque municipality of Mijas, Málaga, with a number of high-profile acts.

Arctic Monkeys will return to Spain for the first time in four years to headline the Cala Mijas for what will be their only festival appearance in the country in 2022.

Kraftwerk, Chet Faker, Blossoms and Hot Chip have also been announced to perform at the festival.

Last Tour has also set out a commitment to follow the guidelines of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with Cala Mijas, “both in its execution and in the way its values and importance are promoted”.

“The event’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda and to the environment of the municipality of Malaga is one of the fundamental pillars of Cala Mijas. To that end, it will base its ideals, strategies, and actions on a transversal model with measures ranging from ensuring social inclusion and complete transparency in all its processes to the promotion of local commerce, and a workflow designed to optimise and reuse all available resources,” reads a statement on the festival’s website.

Three-day passes cost just €80 for those who sign up for an exclusive presale on 29 November.

Last Tour’s stable of events also includes Bilbao BBK Live, Azkena Rock Festival, Donostia Festibala, BIME Live, Goxo, Navia Suena festival and Festival Santas Pascuas.

