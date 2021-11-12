Benicàssim festival sells 30,000+ tickets in 24 hours

The Music Republic says the majority of tickets were bought by domestic residents, while English customers accounted for 20% of the sales

Festival Internacional de Benicàssim (FIB) sold more than 30,000 tickets in just 24 hours for next year’s event.

According to Spanish promoter The Music Republic, which acquired the festival in 2019, the majority of tickets were bought by domestic residents, while English customers accounted for 20% of the sales.

The 26th edition of FIB is slated to take place between 14–17 July 2022 in the coastal town of Benicàssim, north of Valencia.

Previously announced acts for FIB 2022 include Kasabian, Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Grennan, The Hunna, Declan Mckenna, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies and Joel Corry. Festival passes are on sale now, with four-day admission (excluding camping) starting from €54,99.

The festival has taken place annually since 1995, though the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In lieu of the 2021 edition, The Music Republic launched a new socially distanced concert series at the Benicàssim festival site.

The promoter, which counts Arenal Sound, Viña Rock, Granada Sound and Madrid Salvaje among its portfolio of festivals, acquired FIB in 2019 from Maraworld, which is majority-owned by MCD Productions and SJM Concerts.

That same year, the 25th edition of FIB took place from 18 to 21 July 2019 and was attended by 114,000 people, almost 30% less than the previous year’s 160,000. The festival saw performances from Kings of Leon, Lana del Rey, George Ezra, Jess Glynne and the 1975.

