Astroworld Festival death toll rises to nine

22-year-old university student Bharti Shahani passed away on Wednesday night after being critically injured in the Houston festival tragedy

A 22-year-old student who was critically injured in the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last week has died, taking the death toll to nine.

A lawyer for the family of Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani said she passed away on Wednesday night (10 November), five days after the 50,000-capacity event at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A nine-year-old boy also injured at the festival remains in a medically induced coma.

Criminal investigations are underway into the tragedy, while dozens of lawsuits have been filed by concert-goers against Scott, promoter Live Nation and other parties including Drake, who appeared as a special guest during the headline set.

The Houston Chronicle reports that at least one Houston police officer reported the main stage had been compromised at 9.11pm. A “mass casualty incident” was triggered at 9.38pm but Scott continued performing until around 10.15pm.

Representatives for Scott have released a new statement on behalf of the 30-year-old rapper.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” it says.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.

“To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.”

Post Malone is replacing Scott as headliner of this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a taskforce on concert safety was being formed in the US in the wake of the Astroworld catastrophe.

