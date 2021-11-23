ASM Global announces new Singapore HQ

ASM Global APAC has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the announcement of new Singapore headquarters and plans to grow its overall operations in the region.

ASM Global Singapore will have a joint leadership team comprising two industry specialists: EVP, operations Paul Sergeant, who has been with ASM Global for three years, most recently as SVP, and Ed Sanderson as EVP, venue development. Sanderson brings 20 years of commercial and operational experience in venues and facilities across Asia, most recently with Populous.

The pair are expected to take up their roles in Singapore by the end of the year.

“We believe that this part of the world is ready for a phase of robust growth, and we’re investing in personnel and plans to ensure we’re at the forefront of a significant growth curve,” says ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension.

Having our ASM Global APAC industry professionals like Paul and Ed on the ground will bring a wealth of local knowledge and experience to our operations

ASM Global APAC chairman and CEO Harvey Lister, points to ASM’s under-construction Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong; the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, and six future arenas confirmed to be managed by ASM Global in the region as examples of the area’s vast potential.

“This is an exciting development and reinforcement of the importance of this region to our organisation and the expansion of our regionally based business activities,” says Lister. “Having our ASM Global APAC industry professionals like Paul and Ed on the ground will bring a wealth of local knowledge and experience to our operations.”

Lister adds that he looks forward to working closely with the team on the ground on future development opportunities.

