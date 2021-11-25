Arthur Awards 2022: All the nominees

The live industry's favourite awards and Gala Dinner return in-person to Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane on 4 March

The list of nominees has been revealed for the Oscars of the international live music business, the 2022 Arthur Awards.

The awards and Gala Dinner will return in-person to its old stomping grounds, Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London on 4 March.

Hosted once again by renowned agent Emma Banks, the Arthurs will pay tribute to a dozen of the industry’s trailblazers, in front of 350 industry professionals.

The Gala, meanwhile, will consist of a champagne reception followed by a five-star, four-course feast prepared by award-winning chefs.

The events form part of the 34th International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which will host 1,200 top live music executives from over 40 countries at a new five-star venue, the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, from 1–4 March 2022.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s special end-of-decade edition of the Arthur Awards was streamed live to ILMC delegates from London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Among the Arthurs 2021 winners were SJM Concerts’ Simon Moran, who won the Arthur of the Decade for the Promoters’ Promoter; Glastonbury Festival, whose organiser Emily Eavis picked up the award for Liggers’ Favourite Festival; and the late, great Steve Strange of X-ray Touring, who attended in person to collect his Arthur of the Decade for Second Least Offensive Agent.

To vote for your Arthur Awards 2022 winners, click here. A full list of award nominees is below:

FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Lanxess Arena, Cologne

L’Olympia, Paris

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Paradiso, Amsterdam

The O2, London

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL

Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle

Oleg Gaidar, World Touring Artists Consulting

Sarah Martin, WME

Dick Molenaar, All Arts Tax Advisers

Katie Moore, Live Nation

Jeremy Summers, Lewis Silkin

Tim Thornhill, Tysers

THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER

Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts

Xenia Grigat, Smash!Bang!Pow!

Simon Jones, AEG Presents

Sophie Lobl, C3 Presents

Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos, DreamHaus

Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live

Pascal Van De Velde, Greenhouse Talent

THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT

Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring

Wai Mundia, DHP Family

Cat Munro, Live Nation

Helen Rabbitt, ITB

Sandra Swift, AEG Presents

Simon Tagestam, ATC Live

Louise Thomas, SJM Concerts

FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER

James Barton, Superstruct Entertainment

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic

Caroline & John Giddings, Solo

Jim King, AEG Presents

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

Fruzsina Szép, Goodlive AG

Mikołaj Ziółkowski, Alter Art Festival

THE GOLDEN TICKETER

Reto Balz, Gadget

Lucia Bocankova, Ticketportal

Martin Fitzgerald, Eventim UK

Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne

Amy Oldham, DICE

Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster

John Talbot, AXS

SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT

Obi Asika, United Talent Agency

Alex Bruford, ATC Live

Craig D’Souza, WME

Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency

Maria May, CAA

Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live

Beckie Sugden, Primary Talent International/ICM Partners

THE UNSUNG HERO

Erin Benjamin, Canadian Live Music Association

Henrik Bondo Nielsen, Roskilde Festival/YES Group

Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA/LIVE

Jens Michow, BDKV

Lucy Noble, Royal Albert Hall/NAA

Evelyn Richardson, Live Performance Australia

Craig Stanley, Marshall Arts/LIVE Touring

SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND

Eat to the Beat

EFM Global Logistics

eps

Megaforce

Stageco Belgium

TAIT Towers

The Tour Company

TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS

Talissa Buhl, FKP Scorpio (DE)

Jenna Dooling, WME (UK)

Emma Greco, AEG Presents France

Paris Harding, SJM (UK)

Tessie Lammle, UTA (US)

Will Marshall, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK)

Arjun Mehta, Moment House (US)

Flo Noseda-Littler, Paradigm (UK)

Anna Parry, The O2 (UK)

Théo Quiblier, Two Gentlemen (CH)

Dan Roberts, Live Nation (UK)

Age Versluis, Friendly Fire (NL)

THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL

BASE Entertainment

Driift

LIVENow

LiveStyled

Moment House

Veeps

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry

