Arthur Awards 2022: All the nominees

The Arthur Awards celebrated the industry's finest last night, with wins for FKP Scorpio's Folkert Koopmans and Britannia Row's Bryan Grant among others.
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The live industry's favourite awards and Gala Dinner return in-person to Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane on 4 March
By James Hanley on 25 Nov 2021
The list of nominees has been revealed for the Oscars of the international live music business, the 2022 Arthur Awards.
The awards and Gala Dinner will return in-person to its old stomping grounds, Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London on 4 March.
Hosted once again by renowned agent Emma Banks, the Arthurs will pay tribute to a dozen of the industry’s trailblazers, in front of 350 industry professionals.
The Gala, meanwhile, will consist of a champagne reception followed by a five-star, four-course feast prepared by award-winning chefs.
The events form part of the 34th International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which will host 1,200 top live music executives from over 40 countries at a new five-star venue, the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, from 1–4 March 2022.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s special end-of-decade edition of the Arthur Awards was streamed live to ILMC delegates from London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.
Among the Arthurs 2021 winners were SJM Concerts’ Simon Moran, who won the Arthur of the Decade for the Promoters’ Promoter; Glastonbury Festival, whose organiser Emily Eavis picked up the award for Liggers’ Favourite Festival; and the late, great Steve Strange of X-ray Touring, who attended in person to collect his Arthur of the Decade for Second Least Offensive Agent.
To vote for your Arthur Awards 2022 winners, click here. A full list of award nominees is below:
FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Lanxess Arena, Cologne
L’Olympia, Paris
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Paradiso, Amsterdam
The O2, London
Utilita Arena, Birmingham
MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL
Chiara Badiali, Julie’s Bicycle
Oleg Gaidar, World Touring Artists Consulting
Sarah Martin, WME
Dick Molenaar, All Arts Tax Advisers
Katie Moore, Live Nation
Jeremy Summers, Lewis Silkin
Tim Thornhill, Tysers
THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER
Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts
Xenia Grigat, Smash!Bang!Pow!
Simon Jones, AEG Presents
Sophie Lobl, C3 Presents
Ioannis ‘Pana’ Panagopoulos, DreamHaus
Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live
Pascal Van De Velde, Greenhouse Talent
THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT
Claire Macleod, X-ray Touring
Wai Mundia, DHP Family
Cat Munro, Live Nation
Helen Rabbitt, ITB
Sandra Swift, AEG Presents
Simon Tagestam, ATC Live
Louise Thomas, SJM Concerts
FESTIVAL ORGANISER’S ORGANISER
James Barton, Superstruct Entertainment
Melvin Benn, Festival Republic
Caroline & John Giddings, Solo
Jim King, AEG Presents
Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio
Fruzsina Szép, Goodlive AG
Mikołaj Ziółkowski, Alter Art Festival
THE GOLDEN TICKETER
Reto Balz, Gadget
Lucia Bocankova, Ticketportal
Martin Fitzgerald, Eventim UK
Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne
Amy Oldham, DICE
Sarah Slater, Ticketmaster
John Talbot, AXS
SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT
Obi Asika, United Talent Agency
Alex Bruford, ATC Live
Craig D’Souza, WME
Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency
Maria May, CAA
Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live
Beckie Sugden, Primary Talent International/ICM Partners
THE UNSUNG HERO
Erin Benjamin, Canadian Live Music Association
Henrik Bondo Nielsen, Roskilde Festival/YES Group
Phil Bowdery & Stuart Galbraith, CPA/LIVE
Jens Michow, BDKV
Lucy Noble, Royal Albert Hall/NAA
Evelyn Richardson, Live Performance Australia
Craig Stanley, Marshall Arts/LIVE Touring
SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND
Eat to the Beat
EFM Global Logistics
eps
Megaforce
Stageco Belgium
TAIT Towers
The Tour Company
TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS
Talissa Buhl, FKP Scorpio (DE)
Jenna Dooling, WME (UK)
Emma Greco, AEG Presents France
Paris Harding, SJM (UK)
Tessie Lammle, UTA (US)
Will Marshall, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK)
Arjun Mehta, Moment House (US)
Flo Noseda-Littler, Paradigm (UK)
Anna Parry, The O2 (UK)
Théo Quiblier, Two Gentlemen (CH)
Dan Roberts, Live Nation (UK)
Age Versluis, Friendly Fire (NL)
THE WINNER TECHS IT ALL
BASE Entertainment
Driift
LIVENow
LiveStyled
Moment House
Veeps
THE BOTTLE AWARD
Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.