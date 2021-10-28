YouTube Music becomes founder member of LIVE

Music streaming platform to provide both funding and bespoke training to support the post pandemic recovery of the live business

YouTube Music has become a founding member of UK trade body LIVE as it bids to support the revival of the live music industry.

As part of the link-up, the global music streaming platform will launch the Re:Boot Live initiative in partnership with Grow with Google and LIVE to empower venues to make the most of the tools Google and YouTube have to offer.

Combining digital marketing topics such as analytics, online marketing and SEO with practical tools such as event search, YouTube, Google My Business and GPasses, bespoke workshops will start on 9 November and will run for four weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11am. Click here to register.

LIVE officially launched in February and comprises 13 industry associations, representing more than 3,000 businesses.

Never has it been so important to show our support to the live industry

A spokesperson for LIVE says: “YouTube music is a pioneering platform for fans and artists across the globe, which is why we’re absolutely delighted that they have joined us on our journey to promote and support this much-loved British industry. Through our shared passion, we’ll get artists back on stage and reconnect them with their fans, as we take the sector from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Alongside workshops for all LIVE members, YouTube Music is also providing funding to build upon the success LIVE has already achieved for the industry.

Dan Chalmers, director of YouTube Music EMEA, adds: “Never has it been so important to show our support to the live industry, a vital part of our music ecosystem. Seeing our favourite acts live is irreplaceable and we are fully committed to helping this side of the industry getting back on its feet after a very difficult time.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.