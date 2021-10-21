Ticketmaster ramps up Asia Pacific presence

The firm has appointed ticketing veteran Jim Kotsonis to the newly created role of regional VP, Asia Pacific, while Anjelica Devoe becomes general manager – New Zealand

Ticketmaster has ramped up its global expansion with the appointment of Jim Kotsonis to the newly created role of regional VP, Asia Pacific (APAC).

Kotsonis, who recently celebrated his 20th year with the company, will oversee Ticketmaster’s operations across the region including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.

He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served in various finance and operations roles across the business, most recently having overall responsibility for Australia and New Zealand.

Mark Yovich, global Ticketmaster president, says: “Jim is a stalwart of Ticketmaster, he knows the business inside out. It is great to have him at the helm of our APAC region, where no doubt he will do a fantastic job of leading the experienced and passionate local team.”

As part of the new APAC leadership structure, Anjelica Devoe becomes general manager – New Zealand. Devoe previously served in various roles at both Ticketmaster and Moshtix, as well as working with the All Blacks Tours and FIFA tournaments.

Kotsonis adds: “The APAC region represents tremendous opportunities for Ticketmaster to continue its global expansion. I’m really excited to be in a position to formally lead the region, especially as we enter a new era of live with fan demand greater than ever before.”

Ticketmaster moved into Asia in early 2020, establishing a presence in Taiwan and Singapore.

