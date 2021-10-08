TEG appoints Rachael Carroll to new MD role

Carroll joins as MD for TEG Sport & Experiences, enabling Tim McGregor to focus on TEG Live's concert touring and festivals portfolio

TEG has announced the appointment of Rachael Carroll to the newly created role of MD for TEG Sport & Experiences.

In the new role, Carroll will be tasked with driving the growth of TEG Sport’s pipeline of major events and will lead TEG’s portfolio of family entertainment, experiential and exhibition businesses, including Brickman Exhibitions, Life Like Touring, TES Live and TEG Rockefeller.

The MD of TEG Live, Tim McGregor, will work alongside Carroll in an “extended handover” as his focus shifts to TEG Live’s expanding concert touring and festivals portfolio.

Recent additions to TEG’s portfolio include MJR Presents, Handsome Tours and Laneway Festival, as well as several new strategic partnerships across Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to welcome Rachael to TEG as MD of TEG Sport and Experiences,” says TEG CEO Geoff Jones. “Rachael is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of delivering world-class events and our vast array of sport, family entertainment, experiential and exhibition ventures will be in excellent hands under her leadership.”

Carroll added: “It’s a hugely exciting challenge to be joining the world-class and dynamic leadership team at TEG. I look forward to playing my part in the company’s fast-growing and diverse international entertainment business.”

Carroll has previously held executive positions with government agencies driving major event and tourism strategies and leading major events including the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and the New Zealand 2011 Rugby World Cup.

She comes to TEG from event management and sports promotion company Duco Events, where she was joint owner and COO.

Australia-headquartered TEG operates out of seven country offices and includes TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG MJR, TEG Van Egmond, Laneway Festival, Handsome Tours, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, TEG Analytics, TEG Insights and TEG Digital.

