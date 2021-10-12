Roskilde announces ‘Under 25’ tickets for 2022 event

The Danish festival is allocating an extra 5,000 tickets exclusively for fans aged under 25, who are statistically likely to be first-timers

The organisers of Roskilde festival will release 5,000 extra tickets for the 2022 edition, exclusively for fans aged under 25.

With 80% of guests attending the Danish festival for the first time before they hit their mid-twenties, Roskilde has created the ‘Under 25’ ticket in order to secure a new generation.

“When Roskilde Festival 2022 takes place next summer, we hope to see a lot of first-timers. Those who experience the festival and have that unspoiled, extraordinary experience where everything is seen, heard and felt for the very first time,” says a spokesperson for the festival.

Under-25 tickets will go on sale on 30 November at the same price as the regular full event tickets.

With the addition of the extra 5,000 tickets, the capacity of Roskilde will expand to 85,000 people per day.

Organisers say they are doing their “utmost to deliver three years of development in one festival”

Tickets for Roskilde are in short supply after the festival sold out of full weeklong passes with 14 months to spare.

The only remaining inventory is 5,000 which were refunded after the cancellation of the 2021 event. Those will go on sale this Thursday (14 October).

The demand for tickets is likely to increase following this morning’s announcement of a slate of world-renowned artists.

Artists include Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Haim, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, Fontaines D.C., Idles, Kelly Lee Owens and Poppy.

Organisers say they are doing their “utmost to deliver three years of development in one festival” following the cancellation of Roskilde in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

The 2022 event, set to go ahead from 25 June to 2 July 2022, will mark the 50th edition of Roskilde, one of the largest and best-loved festivals in Europe.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.