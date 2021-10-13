Primavera Weekender returns as Spain reopens

A total of eight autonomous communities in Spain have dropped all coronavirus-related restrictions, permitting live music to fully return

Primavera Weekender is set to return after the government of the Valencian Community announced that standing festivals could once again take place.

The rollback of restrictions came into effect on 9 October, less than a month before the festival is due to take place in Benidorm on 5 and 6 November.

Primavera Weekender debuted in November 2019, ahead of the celebrations planned for Primavera Sound’s 20th anniversary in 2020, which would have also included festivals in Barcelona, Oporto and Los Angeles before Covid-19 struck.

Ultimately, only Primavera Weekender 2019 went ahead, with the 2020 edition also called off.

Taking place once again at the Magic Robin Hood holiday park in Benidorm, on Alicante’s Costa Blanca, Primavera Weekender 2021 will aim to replicate, as much as possible, “what a festival was before the pandemic”, say organisers.

Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Madrid, Navarre and the Basque Country have also reopened

However, access to the festival will not be possible without a Covid passport. In the coming days, organisers will report further details related to the regulations that govern nightlife and events.

The sold-out festival will welcome 1,000 attendees and some 30 artists including Mogwai, Kings of Convenience, Los Planetas, Thurston Moore Band, Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés, Pa Salieu, Danny L Harle and La Zowi.

Alongside the Valencian Community, seven other regions – Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Madrid, Navarre and the Basque Country – have also dropped all coronavirus restrictions.

The remaining seven communities – Andalusia, Aragon, Balearic Islands and Catalonia, Canary Islands, Cantabria and La Rioja – are still reckoning with various restrictions.

The news will come as a relief to Spanish music venues which have endured the broadest restrictions in Europe, despite having the third-highest (73%) vaccination rate in the continent.

