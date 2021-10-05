October New Music playlist out now

The September edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC
By IQ on 05 Oct 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Laurel
|Scream Drive Faster
|CAA
|Gabby Martin
|Me & You
|ICM
|Dana Dentata
|Pantychrist
|ICM
|J.I the Prince of N.Y
|Morning
|ICM
|Otis Kane
|Lost
|ICM
|Phabo
|4K
|ITB
|Honeyglaze
|Burglar
|ITB
|Pizzagirl
|Bullet Train
|ITB
|W.H. Lung
|Figure With Flowers
|Paradigm
|Dora Jar
|Scab Song
|Paradigm
|Mini Trees
|Spring
|Paradigm
|Nala Sinephro
|Space 2
|Paradigm
|Porij
|Can't Stop
|Paradigm
|Ultra Q
|Bowman
|13 Artists
|Orlando Weeks
|Look Who's Talking Now
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|Scarlett
|13 Artists
|Kid Brunswick
|Biploar Rhapsody
|13 Artists
|Helve
|Cabin Fever
|ATC
|The Lumineers
|Brightside
|ATC
|Metronomy, Pinty
|Half an Inch
|ATC
|Joe & The Shitboys
|Manspredator
|ATC
|Rosie Alena
|God's Garden
|ATC
|Gustaf
|The Motions
|WME
|Sam Smith, Summer Walker
|You Will Be Found
|WME
|Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren
|Music Means Love Forever
|WME
|Camila Cabello
|Don't Go Yet (Major Lazer remix)
|WME
|Zac Brown Band
|Fun Having Fun
|WME
|Carly Pearce, Ashley Mcbryd
|Never Wanted To Be That Girl
|Mother Artists
|Thomas Headon
|Nobody Has To Know
|Mother Artists
|Unknown Mortal Orchestra
|That Life
|Mother Artists
|Cheap Teeth
|I Am The Mud
|Mother Artists
|Kills Birds
|Glisten
