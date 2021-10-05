fbpx

October New Music playlist out now

The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists

By IQ on 05 Oct 2021


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAALaurelScream Drive Faster
CAAGabby MartinMe & You
ICMDana DentataPantychrist
ICMJ.I the Prince of N.YMorning
ICMOtis KaneLost
ICMPhabo4K
ITBHoneyglazeBurglar
ITBPizzagirlBullet Train
ITBW.H. LungFigure With Flowers
ParadigmDora JarScab Song
ParadigmMini TreesSpring
ParadigmNala SinephroSpace 2
ParadigmPorijCan't Stop
ParadigmUltra QBowman
13 ArtistsOrlando WeeksLook Who's Talking Now
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneScarlett
13 ArtistsKid BrunswickBiploar Rhapsody
13 ArtistsHelveCabin Fever
ATCThe LumineersBrightside
ATCMetronomy, PintyHalf an Inch
ATCJoe & The ShitboysManspredator
ATCRosie AlenaGod's Garden
ATCGustafThe Motions
WMESam Smith, Summer WalkerYou Will Be Found
WMESteve Aoki, Armin van BuurenMusic Means Love Forever
WMECamila CabelloDon't Go Yet (Major Lazer remix)
WMEZac Brown BandFun Having Fun
WMECarly Pearce, Ashley McbrydNever Wanted To Be That Girl
Mother ArtistsThomas HeadonNobody Has To Know
Mother ArtistsUnknown Mortal OrchestraThat Life
Mother ArtistsCheap TeethI Am The Mud
Mother ArtistsKills BirdsGlisten

 

