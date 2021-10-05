October New Music playlist out now

The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Laurel Scream Drive Faster CAA Gabby Martin Me & You ICM Dana Dentata Pantychrist ICM J.I the Prince of N.Y Morning ICM Otis Kane Lost ICM Phabo 4K ITB Honeyglaze Burglar ITB Pizzagirl Bullet Train ITB W.H. Lung Figure With Flowers Paradigm Dora Jar Scab Song Paradigm Mini Trees Spring Paradigm Nala Sinephro Space 2 Paradigm Porij Can't Stop Paradigm Ultra Q Bowman 13 Artists Orlando Weeks Look Who's Talking Now 13 Artists Holly Humberstone Scarlett 13 Artists Kid Brunswick Biploar Rhapsody 13 Artists Helve Cabin Fever ATC The Lumineers Brightside ATC Metronomy, Pinty Half an Inch ATC Joe & The Shitboys Manspredator ATC Rosie Alena God's Garden ATC Gustaf The Motions WME Sam Smith, Summer Walker You Will Be Found WME Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren Music Means Love Forever WME Camila Cabello Don't Go Yet (Major Lazer remix) WME Zac Brown Band Fun Having Fun WME Carly Pearce, Ashley Mcbryd Never Wanted To Be That Girl Mother Artists Thomas Headon Nobody Has To Know Mother Artists Unknown Mortal Orchestra That Life Mother Artists Cheap Teeth I Am The Mud Mother Artists Kills Birds Glisten

