London’s Koko unveils spring 2022 relaunch

The £70m venture is being launched in partnership between CEO and founder Olly Bengough and Elisabeth Murdoch's global content firm Sister

Camden’s iconic Koko venue is set to relaunch as a “new global music platform” in spring 2022 after £70 million of investment.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature four new venues for the public on the ground floor – the original theatre, the intimate Fly Tower venue, a new shop featuring artist collaborations and DJ space, and a late-night pizzeria and tap bar hosting live performances.

Promising to “redefine live music and entertainment”, the new venture is being launched in partnership between CEO and founder Olly Bengough and Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister, the award-winning global content company behind productions such as Chernobyl.

The relaunch comes after three years of construction and restoration, overcoming challenges including a fire and water damage, as well as the pandemic.

Bengough says: “After three long and epic years of construction and restoration, I’m excited to announce that we will be returning Koko to the musicians, artists and fans next spring with a beautifully restored theatre and live music offering that will hopefully be a truly unique and unparalleled experience for everyone coming through the doors.

“We are as committed as ever to protect our 120 year cultural legacy and to support the next generation of musicians and London’s dynamic and ever growing music scene. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Koko in spring 2022.”

It’s never been more important to support the next generation of artists and storytellers

New high-spec broadcasting, recording and live-streaming capabilities have been built into the Grade II listed theatre, while a new membership will give access to a new roof terrace and conservatory, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen and vinyl rooms.

Murdoch, co-founder and executive chairman of Sister, says: “It’s never been more important to support the next generation of artists and storytellers to collaborate, innovate and share their work. Although we’ve all been eager for the return of live music we’ve also been discovering new ways to engage with the artists we love through their creative endeavours in the digital space, keeping us united as a global community.

“It’s this connective power of music and the arts that Olly and his team are harnessing as they develop Koko into London’s first next generation global entertainment experience.

“At Sister we’re really excited to partner with Koko and to use our collective expertise, networks and shared independence to forge creative collaborations and empower artists and audiences around the world.”



Koko is also launching a radio station to help break new and emerging artists, while its new Foundation launches next year, with an initial focus on projects within the Camden community.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.