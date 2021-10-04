Live Nation UK hires promoter Ryan Cornall

The longtime alternative promoter, who joins from Surprise You're Dead Music, will work on Download festival among other projects

Live Nation UK has announced the appointment of longtime alternative promoter Ryan Cornall who will work on projects including Download festival.

Cornwall joins Live Nation after six years at Surprise You’re Dead Music, an alternative indie promoter operating across the Midlands.

Previously, Cornall has worked with the likes of While She Sleeps, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Testament, Dinosaur Pile Up, Ministry, Bury Tomorrow, Thy Art Is Murder, Every Time I Die and Boston Manor.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Ryan Cornall to Live Nation,” says Andy Copping, Live Nation’s executive president of touring, UK.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be on the Download team – working on my favourite festival is a dream come true”

“He joins a world-class and formidable promotions team who are dedicated to breaking artists, building careers and bringing even more incredible live experiences to fans in the UK.”

Ryan Cornall adds: “I’m incredibly honoured to be starting at Live Nation and to have the chance to be on the Download team, working on my favourite festival with such a high calibre of bands is a dream come true. I’m excited to start my journey at Live Nation with the very best promoters at the top of their game and would like to thank Andy, Sean and Kam for this amazing opportunity.”

