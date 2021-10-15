Live Nation, OVG, GL events to build new Sao Paulo arena

The 20,000-capacity Arena São Paulo, expected to open in 2024, is set to be "the best arena in Latin America"

Live Nation, Oak View Group and GL events are partnering on the development of a brand new 20,000-capacity arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

The state-of-the-art Arena São Paulo, expected to open in 2024, will host live events such as concerts, sports games, family entertainment and more.

The arena will be located within São Paulo’s premier entertainment destination, the Anhembi District, which is well-known for hosting the Carnival parade, among other events.

Today’s announcement marks the beginning of the re-development of the whole Anhembi District which will also include a cultural boulevard, an exhibition centre, and São Paulo’s first next-generation, international convention centre.

Live Nation and Oak View Group will be the operators of the facility and will oversee event bookings

Live Nation already has a major presence in Brazil, hosting major festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio, while also promoting local and international tours.

São Paulo is the fourth-largest city in the world and the wealthiest economy in Latin America.

“As the leader in live, we’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Latin America by creating a world-class arena in São Paulo. This new venue will add to our portfolio of 200+ venues worldwide and we are proud to contribute to the growth of São Paulo as a live music hub and international touring destination,” says Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

“We are going to build the best arena in Latin America”

Tim Leiweke, CEO of OVG, commented: “We’re honoured to include São Paulo in our global portfolio of entertainment destinations and look forward to working with GL events and Live Nation Entertainment to transform Anhembi District into the largest entertainment destination in Latin America.”

Olivier Ginon, founder and chairman of GL events, says: “GL events is a leading global player and Brazil’s largest operator in the events sector.

“We are excited to partner with OVG and Live Nation Entertainment, two global entertainment leaders to invest in Arena São Paulo. Entertainment is a major component of Anhembi District. We look forward to capturing synergies between Arena São Paulo and our network of venues, including Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.”

Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, adds: “Today is a historic day for our city because we are starting the implementation of the Arena São Paulo, a project led by the three best companies in the world in their industry. We are going to build the best arena in Latin America. It will be a major achievement for the city of São Paulo and for the world.”

