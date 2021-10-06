Live Nation elects Latriece Watkins to board of directors

"I’m excited to help Live Nation in their mission to continue connecting even more people around the world to live music," says Watkins

Live Nation Entertainment today announced the election of Latriece Watkins to its board of directors.

With over two decades of experience at the nation’s largest retailer, Watkins currently serves as executive vice president of Walmart’s US consumables division where she leads merchandising strategies for multiple departments in the company’s business.

“Latriece’s impressive background and business expertise will be a great addition to the board,” says Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation board of directors. “We look forward to working with her and putting her insights into action.”

Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO, Michael Rapino, adds: “Latriece will be a valued member of the board as Live Nation continues to look for new and innovative business opportunities that grow and complement our core concert experience. Her track record speaks for itself and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Live Nation board.”

Watkins says: “So much of my career has been focused on helping consumers connect with products they love – and live music is something that innately connects to everyone which makes this a really exciting opportunity. I’m excited to help Live Nation in their mission to continue connecting even more people around the world to live music.”

Watkins has been honoured with the inaugural Madam CJ Walker Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2021, the Distinguished African American Woman of Achievement Award from the Women’s Resource Council of Walmart and in 2020, she was featured on Fortune magazine’s “Ones to Watch” list. Additionally, she has been named one of Mass Market Retailers Most Influential Women in Retail.

