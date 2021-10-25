Live Nation partners on Charleston’s Music Farm

The company, which will book the 650-capacity South Carolina club in collaboration with NS2, also confirms opening date for new Dallas venue

Live Nation has partnered with NS2 and FPC Live for Charleston’s Music Farm, which will reopen in 2022.

The company will book the 650-capacity South Carolina club in collaboration with Nashville-based NS2, while FPC Live – a joint venture between Live Nation and Frank Productions – will manage and operate the venue.

The teams have already begun renovating and upgrading the facility.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Music Farm back in 2022 with great new experiences for artists and fans,” says Grant Lyman, president of Live Nation Southeast. “The Music Farm has been part of the fabric of city for decades and we look forward to continuing that legacy as Live Nation helps more artists connect with their fans in Charleston.”

FPC Live and NS2 also operate the nearby Charleston Music Hall.

This venue has a 30-year history of hosting many breakout artists

“We’re excited to welcome the Music Farm to the NS2 and FPC Live family,” adds Darin Lashinsky, president of NS2. “The music scene in Charleston is vibrant and the Music Farm will play an important role in developing local and national acts. This venue has a 30-year history of hosting many breakout artists and we are thrilled to keep growing the live music offerings and giving guests and performers an upgraded experience.”

Live Nation has also announced the official opening date and initial line-up for new 1,000-capacity Dallas venue The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, developed in partnership with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks.

The venue will open its doors this November with over 19 artists already confirmed to perform, including Madison Beer, Cheat Codes and Tate McRae.

“The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas,” says Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. “There’s lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with Mark Cuban and the Mavericks in creating this space.”

“I’m super excited for the opening of the Echo Lounge & Music Hall,” says Cuban. “This takes the Design District to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the American Airlines Center side and Design District side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post game place to have fun and see live shows.”

