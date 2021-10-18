Live Nation partners on 16,000-cap arena for France

The development of the Lyon-Decines arena in Lyon is part of a long-term agreement with the Olympique Lyonnais Groupe

Live Nation has signed a new deal with Olympique Lyonnais Groupe to develop a new 16,000-capacity arena in France.

The Lyon-Decines arena will be located on the Olympique Lyonnais valley site in Lyon, and is on track for completion at the end of 2023.

According to the companies, the new venue will host around 100 events per year including concerts, sporting events and eSports.

The deal extends Live Nation’s existing relationship with OL Groupe which first launched in 2016 with the opening of the Groupama Stadium (cap. 59,186) in Lyon.

The partnership has brought artists such as Rihanna, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to the stadium.

“We’re proud to bring a new arena to Lyon that will make it front and centre for live entertainment”

Angelo Gopee, MD Live Nation France, says: “France is a country that lives and breathes music and entertainment, and we’re proud to bring a new arena to Lyon that will make it front and centre for live entertainment by opening up a whole new touring market.”

Jean-Michel Aulas, CEO Olympique Lyonnais, adds: “This agreement with one of the world’s leaders in musical entertainment is a long-term one and breathes life into the OL Valley Arena project. We are extremely honoured to have Live Nation alongside us, enabling our city to welcome high-quality international stars who will draw in spectators not only from Lyon but also from the surrounding region and beyond.”

Live Nation adds the Lyon-Decines arena to its global portfolio of 200+ venues – which recently expanded with the addition of a new 20,000-capacity arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

