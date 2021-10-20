James Hanley joins IQ as News Editor

The veteran music business journalist joins deputy editor Lisa Henderson on the news team

IQ’s daily live music business coverage has been bolstered by the addition of veteran music business journalist James Hanley as News Editor.

Hanley joins the IQ team to work alongside Deputy Editor Lisa Henderson and IQ Magazine editor Gordon Masson. He replaces former news editor Jon Chapple.

Prior to joining IQ, Hanley worked as senior staff writer at Music Week from 2015 until going freelance earlier this year. He was previously news editor at former live music business titles Audience and Live UK.

I am excited to join IQ and look forward to building its news coverage

“James’s knowledge of the live sector is encyclopaedic, and the whole IQ team has been a fan of his writing for years,” says Masson. “It’s fantastic that he’s finally joined the team.”

“I am excited to join IQ and look forward to building its news coverage, continuing to get critical information out first, and launching new projects in the coming months,” adds Hanley. “I am delighted to be working with Greg and Lisa as we document the industry’s resurgence from the pandemic and build towards a brighter future.”

Hanley can be contacted at james@iq-mag.net, while Henderson can be contacted at lisa@iq-mag.net.

