Iceland Airwaves returns with Live from Reykjavik

The team behind Iceland Airwaves has announced the return of streaming event Live from Reykjavïk in lieu of the brand’s flagship festival.

The festival was expected to take place in Iceland’s capital this November but was called off for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Instead, organisers have announced the second edition of Live from Reykjavik which, this year, will be reduced from two days to one and will take place as a hybrid event.

Sixteen international and domestic acts including John Grant, Ásgeir, Laufey, GDRN and Daughters of Reykjavík will perform across four iconic Reykjavïk venues on Saturday 6 November.

Due to the current gathering and safety restrictions, fans can only purchase tickets to one venue

The venues – Iðnó, Gamla Bío, Gaukurinn and Frikirkjan – will host small live audiences but due to the current gathering and safety restrictions, fans can only purchase tickets to one location.

The global live stream, provided by NovaTV, will open at 20:00 GMT on the same day and remain open for 24 hours.

Tickets are available worldwide from Wednesday 20 October.

Iceland Airwaves will return to the capital from 2-5 November 2022.

