Goldenvoice plans new festival, clarifies vaccine rules

Goldenvoice, one of the largest promoters in the world, is launching a new festival in southern California in 2022.

California Vibrations, or Cali Vibes, will take place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach from 4–6 February 2022 with performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee and more, across multiple stages.

The three-day event will also feature a special Bob Marley birthday performance from the Marley Brothers including Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Ky-Mani and Julian Marley.

The celebration will mark what would have been their father’s 77th birthday with a catalogue of Bob Marley songs.

According to the AEG subsidiary, Cali Vibes is a celebration of Southern California music, beach culture and reggae “vibrations”. Three-day ticket prices start at $285 plus fees.

In the US, Goldenvoice produces several festivals, most notably Coachella, as well as operating 14 mid-sized venues and promoting over 1,800 shows per year.

Coachella made headlines today after the promoter reversed its plan to require vaccinations for ticketholders to its April 2022 events.

Instead will only require proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event (although proof of full vaccination will work as well).

While the new policy is not in line with AEG’s full-vaccination requirement, also announced in August, the company told Variety that “the policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.”

