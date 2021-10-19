Germany’s DreamHaus announces first arena tour

The tour is part of a new agreement that will see Dreamhaus become the tour organiser and exclusive artist agency for German star Marteria

CTS Eventim-backed DreamHaus has planned its first-ever arena tour with one of Germany’s biggest artists.

The Berlin-based promoter and agency yesterday (18 October) announced a 14-date tour with rapper Marteria.

The 2022 jaunt will visit arenas in Germany, Switzerland and Austria including Berlin’s Waldbühne (cap. 22,000), Vienna’s Stadthalle (16,000) and Zurich’s Hallenstadion (15,000).

The tour is part of a new long term agreement that will see Dreamhaus become Marteria’s tour organiser and exclusive artist agency.

Matt Schwarz, CEO and managing partner of DreamHaus, told Musik Woche he admires Marteria as one of the most style-defining and credible artists of his generation.

“It makes me all the happier that I can now actively support him together with the DreamHaus team and professionally accompany the expansion of his live career,” says Schwarz.

The ‘Full Contact’ tour will kick off in Marteria’s hometown of Rostock on 29 May and conclude in Bremen on 20 December 2022.

Under the new partnership, the rapper will also perform at Rock am Ring/Rock im Park in June 2022, which DreamHaus will jointly organise.

DreamHaus recently added to its stable of festivals with the addition of a brand new Berlin festival Tempelhof Sounds.

The agency/promoter has also announced tours with the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Jake Bugg, James Blake, Orla Gartland, Rebecca Black, Evanescence, Maneskin and Yungblud.

