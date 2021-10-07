DreamHaus forms strategic partnership with Publicis

DreamHaus CEO Matt Schwarz says the collaboration will offer 'further perspectives' to artists, fans, brands and the promoter's festival formats

CTS Eventim-backed DreamHaus has entered into a strategic partnership with advertising agency Publicis Groupe Germany.

Under the new alliance, the partners intend to use the live entertainment business as a platform for the creative staging of brands, and “make the world of music accessible for innovative marketing concepts”.

Another aim of the partnership is to create new experiences by linking artists, fans and brands and thus to help brands achieve more relevance and a credible role in pop culture, says DreamHaus.

Marc Seemann, director strategy and business development at DreamHaus, says: “We are very excited about this strategic partnership with Publicis, as we create important synergy effects through this alliance. With authenticity and the right feeling for musical trends, we will facilitate artists’ access to brands with this shoulder-to-shoulder alliance and develop authentic collaborations together.”

Matt Schwarz, CEO and managing partner at DreamHaus, adds: “The collaboration with Publicis offers further perspectives to artists, fans, brands and our festival formats. We are excited to be innovating together from now on and to have found a partner who shares our passion for live entertainment.”

Dennis May, COO Publicis Groupe Germany, comments: “The emotional power of music and entertainment platforms is unique. And the possibilities for brands to play a content role here are almost limitless. So far, however, this has been used far too little – especially when it comes to tailor-made concepts that go beyond pure sponsoring. We see DreamHaus as a partner who will write great brand stories with us. We are already working on this – and have been having a lot of fun since the first minute!”

Earlier this week, DreamHaus, alongside FKP Scorpio and Loft Concerts, announced a new Berlin festival for 2022.

DreamHaus, meanwhile, is jointly responsible for organising and programming the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, after the company was acquired by CTS Eventim.

