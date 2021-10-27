Deadmau5 residency launches new platform in metaverse

The Canadian producer's permanent virtual residency launched in Core, a new user-generated gaming platform by developer Manticore Games

World-renowned producer Deadmau5 has developed a permanent virtual residency in Core, a new user-generated gaming platform by developer Manticore Games.

The experience, called Oberhasli, includes music, games, and other content curated by Deadmau5 and allows fans to connect and socialise with each other. Users can even listen to a sneak preview of Deadmau5’s next single at the jukebox.

Oberhasli launched on 15 October with a live performance by Deadmau5 but the metaverse continues to exist even after the one-off performance.

The virtual world is intended to be “a place to visit again and again, with fresh music, games, and content,” according to a press release.

“We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’s no shelf life to them,” says Joel Zimmerman, aka Deadmau5, in a statement.

“With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists’ metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events.”

Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder of Manticore Games, added: “We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt — it’s a persistent home for all things Deadmau5 inside of Core.”

Deadmau5’s live performances are over but the digital concert is available for replay every hour in Core.

In addition, fans can complete an exclusive scavenger hunt to enter for a chance to win a ‘Guest List for Life’ prize to Deadmau5 concerts or a meet-and-greet with Deadmau5 at one of his in-person shows.

The experience is currently only available on PC but the website notes that it will be coming soon to other platforms.

Core is the latest platform to throw its hat in the ring by hosting live music experiences in the metaverse.

Fortnite and Roblox have led the charge so far, while Decentraland recently launched the world’s first multi-day festival in the metaverse.

