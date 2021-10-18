Danny Wimmer Presents enjoys record return to festivals

The US independent promoter has set attendance records for its events Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Inkcarceration

US independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has set a number of festival attendance records after making a triumphant return to live music shows this autumn.

DWP attracted the biggest-ever crowd for its Louder Than Life event in Louisville, Kentucky, which pulled in 160,000 fans over an expanded four-day weekend last month.

It also recorded sell-outs for Aftershock in Sacramento, California, which pulled in 145,000 people across four days in September, and Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, which drew 75,000 concert-goers last weekend.

The DWP festival series will climax at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida from November 11–14, which will feature two sets from Metallica over two nights, in addition to Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, A Day To Remember and The Offspring, among others.

“Nobody’s taking anything for granted, everyone is giving 110%”

“When we announced our fall festivals for this year, we could already sense the excitement, we knew how eager bands were to get back on stage, and how long fans had been waiting for something to celebrate. But these festivals have been on another level,” says DWP founder Danny Wimmer.

“Nobody’s taking anything for granted, everyone is giving 110%. There’s something special happening, not just with the bands’ performances, but the energy that the crowds are giving back. The rock and roll spirit is bigger than I’ve ever felt it. Welcome To Rockville is the grand finale of our festival season, and as a fan I can’t wait to feel that energy one more time in 2021.”

DWP has also announced the dates for its 2022 calendar, which will include Welcome To Rockville (May 19–22), Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 15–17), Louder Than Life (September 22–25) and Aftershock (October 6–9).

One of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in the US, other events held under the DWP banner include Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising and Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. In 2020, DWP launched the digital series Offstage with DWP and Beyond the Barrel, and ventured into digital content curation, promoting pay-per-view livestreams.

