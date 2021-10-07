CTS Eventim acquires majority stake in Simply-X

Simply-X provides access control solutions to German venues including the Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium

CTS Eventim has strengthened its position in the access control market with the acquisition of software and hardware developer Simply-X.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, Simply-X is one of the leading providers of event management products in Germany.

Its portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals and turnstiles.

High-profile venues such as the Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium are among those currently using Simply-X solutions.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation”

Simply-X enhances CTS Eventim’s existing offering in the access control segment, Eventim.Access.

Alexander Ruoff, COO of CTS Eventim, says: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation that is now even more comprehensive than before. What’s more, we have extended our value chain once again.”

Matthias Bode, CEO of Simply-X, added: “We are proud to be able to continue growing with CTS Eventim at our side. A great many customers are already successfully using our solutions together with those of CTS Eventim and these systems will be even easier to combine in future. At the same time, Simply-X will be retaining its independence so that it can continue helping other partners with their digitalisation journeys.”

News of the acquisition comes days after Eventim announced the launch of Eventim.Pass, its proprietary digital ticket, which was used for the first time for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming European tour.

