ASM Global and Loud and Live to partner on concerts

ASM Global and US entertainment and sports company Loud and Live have announced a strategic partnership to produce concerts together.

The deal expands and formalises the longstanding relationship between the two companies that has involved Loud and Live promoting shows at ASM Global venues.

The partnership officially launches on 5 December when the two companies bring Ruben Blades’ Salswing Tour! & The Robert Delgado Big Band to the Arie Crown Theatre in Chicago.

Loud and Live’s entertainment division has produced and managed national tours, festivals and concerts in the United States, working with the likes of Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Luis Fonsi, Calvin Harris, Roberto Carlos, Juan Luis Guerra and Franco De Vita.

“This date in Chicago represents the first of what we know will be many over the years”

ASM Global’s chief content officer, John Boyle, says: “ASM Global and Loud and Live are leaders in our respective businesses, and this date in Chicago represents the first of what we know will be many over the years.

“ASM Global envisions the partnership with Loud and Live growing to include producing experiences at arenas including the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.”

Loud and Live’s CEO, Nelson Albareda, added: “At Loud and Live we are excited to begin a formal partnership with ASM Global and look forward to helping make lasting memories for our audiences and the communities we serve across the world.”

Loud & Live also has a partnership with Move Concerts – the largest independent promoter in Latin America – since 2019.

