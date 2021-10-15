ASM launches corporate social responsibility platform

The platform includes a new corporate foundation and a scholarship fund which will "drive resources to local communities"

ASM Global is launching a new corporate social responsibility platform called ASM Global Acts, which it says is aligned with many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the live entertainment giant, the platform is centred on three commitments: protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities around the globe.

The company will establish annual targets that measure impact and progress to achieving the commitments.

Today also marks the launch of the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philanthropic and community-based endeavours guided by its sustainability and diversity pillars.

“Our ASM Global Acts initiative is inspired by this idea of making a meaningful difference in our communities and beyond”

In addition, the ASM Global Acts Scholarship will focus on serving diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities.

The initiative will immediately launch at ASM’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, Chicago’s McCormick Place, California’s Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena.

The company says there are plans to roll it out in other venues in 2022.

“Whether you are a performer on our stages, a technician, hospitality team member or visitor to our venue, we all have the ability to work together and harness our collective action to make the world a better place,” says Ron Bension, president of ASM Global.

“Our ASM Global Acts initiative is inspired by this idea of action and brings to life our dedication to making a meaningful difference in our communities and beyond.”

