Arcadia Live absorbs Ink Music’s live division

Two of the major players in Austria’s live music business, Arcadia Live and Ink Music, have announced a new partnership.

In August this year, Ink Music announced that it was saying goodbye to its live division after 20 years but will continue to grow its label, management and publishing services.

This week, the pair has announced that FKP Scorpio-backed Arcadia Live will be taking responsibility for the future live and touring business of a large number of the artists that were represented by Ink.

Furthermore, Arcadia is welcoming former Ink employee Corinna Maier to the team at the beginning of 2022.

Maier, who was part of Ink between 2011 and 2016, will work alongside Jonathan Zott (head of booking, Arcadia Live) for the live agendas of domestic acts that have grown at Ink Music.

This includes My Ugly Clementine, Mira Lu Kovacs, Garish, Kerosin95, Farewell Dear Ghost and others.

On an international level, American alternative rock band Nada Surf will also join Arcadia’s live roster.

“We are taking this step with the positive expectation of breaking boundaries with united forces”

Arcadia says the cooperation opens up a network of event organisers, festivals and agencies for the artists through its shareholder and parent company FKP Scorpio, which is now in 11 countries in Europe.

“Our journey as Arcadia Live – from the indie company to the Europe-wide part of the FKP Scorpio group of companies – was and is essentially determined by the love of music,” says Filip Potocki, founder and managing director, Arcadia Live.

“And the tireless effort to offer both the artists and the audience unforgettable and lasting live moments. Hannes [Tschürtz, founder and MD, Ink Music] and Ink Music have a similar philosophy. Since our first steps in the music industry that we took at the same time.

“Since those beginnings, our paths have crossed again and again. Professionally and privately. Other commonalities that define our work: mutual appreciation, loyalty and professionalism are the top priorities. That’s why I’m looking forward to a successful future together on the international stage.”

Tschürtz added: “We have known each other for many years and are taking this step with the positive expectation of breaking boundaries with united forces.”

Vienna-based Arcadia Live is a German-Austrian joint venture between FKP Group, Four Artists Booking Agency, Chimperator Live and KKT.

The agency supervises numerous national and international acts such as alt-J, Frank Turner, George Ezra, James Bay, James Blunt, Marteria, Mac Demarco, Nothing But Thieves, Revolverheld, Two Door Cinema Club, The 1975, The Wombats and more.

