AEG Presents’ Rock en Seine expands to four days

AEG's Jim King says the festival is returning with a "new vision and one of the most impressive line-ups in the history of the festival"

AEG Presents’ Rock en Seine festival in France is expanding to four days for its return in 2022.

The annual Paris festival, which typically welcomes 120,000 festivalgoers across three days, will take place from 25–28 August next year in Domaine National de Saint-Cloud.

The 2022 event will be the 18th edition of Rock en Seine, which hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents, says: “It’s very exciting to announce the return and a new vision for Rock en Seine, with one of the most impressive line-ups in the history of the festival. Headliners Stromae, Tame Impala and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will be joined by a deep supporting line up including Kraftwerk and Jamie xx.

“To match this incredible line-up, the new format for the festival sees it grow to four days. Paris has always provided a cultural heart beat in Europe and with its incredible city centre location in the beautiful gardens of Saint Cloud on the banks of the River Seine, Rock en Seine provides four days of music in one of the world’s truly great cities that is easily accessible for music fans from all over Europe.”

Other artists will include La Femme, The Blaze plus FKJ, Aurora, DIIV, Los Bitchos, Malik Djoudi, Jehnny Beth and The Limiñanas. More are still to be announced, including a special Rock en Seine exclusive on Thursday 25 August.

