AEG Global Partnerships brings in Lara Fox as VP

Sales and marketing expert will be responsible for building strategic relationships and partnerships for the company

AEG Global Partnerships has hired seasoned sales and marketing executive Lara Fox as VP.

Based in AEG’s Los Angeles HQ, Fox will be responsible for building strategic relationships and partnerships for the company’s tours, festivals, venues and other assets, as well as its subsidiaries.

Fox will also manage brand deals for AEG’s network of live music venues, with a focus on the West Coast.

“Lara’s impressive career combined with her proven ability to drive significant revenues and build innovative partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world, makes her a perfect fit for AEG,” says Andrew Klein, MD, AEG Global Partnerships. “We have a one-of-a-kind global portfolio with some of the most coveted music and live entertainment assets in the world, and this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining our company.

“We are confident Lara will be an incredible asset to our business and our partners as we continue to shape the future of music and live entertainment.”

Live music is back and going to be bigger than ever

Fox joins AEG after more than a decade with global media and entertainment firm Complex Networks where she served as VP of brand partnerships and oversaw deals with brands such as Apple, Starz, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Netflix and EA.

Additionally, she was part of the original team that helped produce and create brand partnerships for the first ever ComplexCon, a two-day cultural Super Bowl.

Previously, Fox held roles at Condé Nast’s W Magazine followed by ViacomCBS, where she managed media, content, and event sponsorships for MTV.com while also working as a freelance writer for MTV News and MTV Clubland.

“Live music is back and going to be bigger than ever. I am thrilled to have joined such a prestigious team under extremely smart executive leadership,” says Fox. “AEG has the best music festivals, sports teams and facilities in the world. This is a dream job for me.”

Acting as an internal agency for AEG and AEG Presents, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sponsorship sales and activation for over 135 properties across five continents, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content.

