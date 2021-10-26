Adele announces two BST Hyde Park concerts

The dates, from 1-2 July next year, are the singer's first shows to be announced since 2017

Adele has announced her live return with two shows at BST Hyde Park in London on July 1-2 next year.

The dates are the 33-year-old star’s first concerts to be confirmed since her scheduled four-night run at Wembley Stadium in 2017 was cut short halfway through due to damaged vocal cords.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday, 30 October. Fans can sign up to access a presale, which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October.

The London-born singer, who is represented by WME agents Lucy Dickins internationally and Kirk Sommer in North America, releases fourth studio album 30 on 19 November and is currently topping charts around the globe with her comeback single Easy On Me.

Adele’s 2016 Adele Live tour grossed $167.7 million (€144.3m) across 107 shows at the box office, according to Pollstar.

The Australian leg of the tour made concert history down under after playing to more than 600,000 people over eight stadium dates in 2017, breaking attendance records at all eight venues.

Staged by AEG Presents, BST Hyde Park’s 2022 line-up also currently includes Elton John (24 June), Pearl Jam (8-9) and Duran Duran (10 July).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.