100k fans tuned into Firefly live stream, says Mandolin

The AEG Presents festival spanned four days and comprised 70 performances from acts including Billie Eilish, Tame Impala and Lizzo

More than 100,000 fans tuned in to a live stream of AEG Presents’ four-day Firefly Festival, according to Mandolin.

The US festival took place in The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, in Delaware, and offered performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Killers, Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.

As the festival’s official partner, Mandolin users were able to get instant access to the live stream and new fans could tune in for free by creating an account on the platform.

Mandolin says the festival stream was watched by more than 100,000 fans across the entirety of the event, which covered 70 artist performances spread across four stages, according to Celebrity Access.

Those fans tuned in for an average of 78 minutes each, with a total time watched of 1,771,980 minutes, which works out to 29,533 hours of viewership.

The majority of views were attributed to Billie Eilish’s headline performance

The festival’s live stream drew an international audience, with fans from 134 different countries around the world watching the festival.

Most fans tuned into sets from the festival’s main ‘Firefly’ stage and the majority of views were attributed to Billie Eilish’s headline performance.

Marc Rebillet, Cage The Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Diplo, Glass Animals, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly also performed at Firefly.

In addition to streaming, Mandolin also offered virtual VIP meet-and-greets with select artists on the line-up via its VIP Suite —the latest addition to the Mandolin Live+ platform.

Launched in the summer, the Live+ platform offers new products and enhancements built specifically for the “hybrid event future” of concerts and festivals.

This is AEG Presents and Mandolin’s second partnership in the virtual concerts space, having first teamed up to stream A Night at the Ryman with Lauren Daigle and Friends earlier this year.

