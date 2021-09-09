Twitter starts to roll out Ticketed Spaces

Twitter's live audio functionality, which has been used by the likes of Taylor Swift, Nick Jones and Finneas, can now be monetised by a select group

Twitter has started to roll out Ticketed Spaces, a functionality which will enable some creators to generate revenue from hosting live audio events on the platform.

The new feature follows the launch of Twitter Spaces, a feature that allows users with at least 600 followers to host live audio events.

Artists including Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and Finneas have already used Twitter Spaces as a way to connect with fans through Q&As and meet-and-greets – combining elements of Clubhouse and Patreon.

Now, with the launch of Ticketed Spaces, artists will have the opportunity to monetise their digital events – which are becoming an increasingly viable revenue stream due to the pandemic.

Back in June, Twitter began accepting applications for Ticketed Spaces as well as Super Follows — which allows users to monetise exclusive and bonus content through monthly subscription fees.

It has now begun rolling out the feature to select iOS users, but the company hopes “to get it to everyone soon.” Among the requirements to host Ticketed Spaces include being over 18 years old, having hosted at least three Spaces within the last 30 days, and having at least 1,000 active followers.

Hosts will be able to sell tickets to their Spaces on the platform and set the price, which can be anywhere from US$1 to $999.

Twitter previously stated that it will take a 3% cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces. But since the feature is only currently available on iOS, that means that Twitter will be subject to Apple’s 30% in-app purchase fee, so a creator will only see 67% of each ticket sale.

If a creator’s total lifetime earnings on Twitter — including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows — exceed $50,000, then Twitter will raise its 3% commission to 20%, according to Tech Crunch.

Hosts of Ticketed Spaces will abe able to promote their Spaces by sending notifications to attendees as well as limit the size of their Space, which is not possible with regular Spaces.

Ticketed Spaces would also differentiate Twitter from its live audio competitors, Clubhouse and Instagram, which haven’t enabled advance ticket sales.

