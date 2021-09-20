Hans Zimmer show to launch first international tour in 18 months

The groundbreaking arena tour kicks off in Lyon, France on September 21

The World Of Hans Zimmer – A Symphonic Celebration is set to kick off the first international concert tour in 18 months this week.

The groundbreaking tour, which stars longtime friends and colleagues of the Oscar-winning German composer, launches tomorrow (September 21) with a sold out, 6,200-capacity show at La Halle Tony Garnier arena in Lyon, France.

Comprising 110 members, including an orchestra, soloists and crew, the production will go on to visit Toulouse, Nantes, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg, Dijon and Clermont-Ferrand, before heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time on October 9.

All ticket-holders require proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within the last 48 hours or proof of a PCR positive test from at least 11 days or a maximum of six months ago.

Under the direction of Zimmer’s soundtrack conductor Gavin Greenaway, the show will present the composer’s works arranged for a live symphony orchestra for the very first time. Zimmer is curator and musical director of the production, but will not be performing live on stage himself.

Short video recordings Zimmer and his collaborators will also be shown intermittently throughout to give the audience a glimpse behind the scenes of his studio work.