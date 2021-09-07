Sweden to drop restrictions on live music

As of 29 September, capacity limits on indoor and outdoor shows will be scrapped, along with social distancing requirements

The Swedish government today (7 September) announced that it will drop almost all restrictions on live events by 29 September, when the penultimate stage of its roadmap commences.

From that date, capacity limits on indoor and outdoor shows will be removed, along with the requirement for attendees to be seated and socially distanced.

However, for a transitional period, vaccine passports may be required to attend events with more than 15,000 participants, according to culture minister Amanda Lind.

The news was announced during a press conference today, in which the minister of social affairs, Lena Hallengren, reported that 70% of adults in Sweden have received two doses of the vaccine while 80% have received the first injection.

“We are in a new and better situation”

“We are in a new and better situation,” Hallengren said.

The news will come as a relief to event organisers in the country, who had to deal with capacity limits as low as eight people for indoor standing shows.

Since 1 July, indoor standing concerts have been able to take place with a maximum of 50 people, seated indoor concerts with 300 people, standing outdoor concerts with 600, and seated outdoor concerts with 3,000. These restrictions apply until 29 September.

A date for the fifth and final stage – concerning congestion rules for shopping malls, cultural and leisure activities – is yet to be announced.

