fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Superstruct expands in the Dutch festival market

Netherlands-based festival holiday company Festival Travel becomes part of Providence Equity-backed live giant

By IQ on 24 Sep 2021

Superstruct's Parookaville

Superstruct's Parookaville


Live powerhouse Superstruct Entertainment has acquired a stake in Amsterdam-based Festival Travel.

Specialising in festival holidays, Festival Travel has organised travel arrangements for international visitors to events such as Exit in Serbia and Hungary’s Sziget and Balaton Sound over the past decade.

Providence Equity-backed Superstruct produces a number of major European festivals including Sziget, Elrow, Parookaville, Wacken Open Air, Boardmasters, Sonar and the Dutch festival Zwarte Cross.

“It is very valuable to gain the trust of a company of this size”

“It is very valuable to gain the trust of a company of this size,” says Festival Travel co-owner Ruud Bongaerts. “The customer experience is always central to our way of acting and with that, we create unique festival summers for tens of thousands of young people every year.

“The past summers were of course very difficult for us, with everything that resulted from the corona pandemic, but this new chapter gives us a lot of confidence in the future.”

The parties released no further details on the deal, which was reported by Netherlands-based publication Entertainment Business and comes a week after Superstruct signed a partnership agreement with Dutch promoter ID&T.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|23 Sep 2021

Spend, no-shows and demand all up in UK, say promoters

news|22 Sep 2021

UK’s £800m government insurance scheme opens

news|20 Sep 2021

Hans Zimmer show to launch first international tour in 18 months

news|20 Sep 2021

Australian live giants join forces for Vaxstage Pass initiative

news|22 Sep 2021

Spanish venues endure “broadest restrictions in Europe”

The essential live music business newsletter