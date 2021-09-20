fbpx

Spain’s Arenal Sound festival sells out in seven hours

The Music Republic-promoted event returns to Burriana in 2022 after two years off due to the pandemic

By IQ on 20 Sep 2021

Kaiser Chiefs, Arenal Sound 2016, IMusic

Tickets for next year’s Arenal Sound festival in Spain sold out in less than seven hours, organisers have announced.

Held in the coastal town of Burriana, near Valencia, the event will return from August 2-7, 2022 after the last two editions were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Promoted by The Music Republic, acts will include Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, C. Tangana, Ñengo Flow, DVBBS, Mike Williams, Bad Gyal, Lola Índigo, Rels B, Morad, and Omar Montes, with more to be confirmed.

All general sale and VIP tickets have already been snapped up, with tickets for the rest areas and complementary products to go on sale soon.

Arenal Sound’s 10th anniversary 2019 festival attracted an estimated 300,000 people over the course of the event to see artists such as Thirty Seconds To Mars and Martin Garrix.

Owned by brothers David and Toño Sánchez, The Music Republic promotes festivals such as Viña Rock, Granada Sound and Madrid Salvaje and also acquired Benicassim Festival from Madrid-based Maraworld in 2019.

