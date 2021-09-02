fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

September Song(s): New Music playlist out now

The September edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC

By IQ on 02 Sep 2021


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The September playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the September playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAADaisy BrainPowder Train
CAABXKSMust Feel
CAAHighSchoolSirens
CAAMajor League DjzDinaledi
ITBFlorence BlackSun & Moon
ITBThe BuglesAV
ITBColin MacleodQueen of the Highlands
ITBPeaks!Blackout
ITBVökNo Coffee at the Funeral
ITBW. H. LungGd Tym
ParadigmJoy OrbisonBetter
ParadigmMild High ClubMe Myself and Dollar Hell
ParadigmPinkPantheressJust For Me
ParadigmPowfuTinted Green
ParadigmFisherJust Feels Tight
UTAJake Wesley RogersWeddings and Funerals
UTAKyary Pamyu PamyuGentenkaihi
UTASigridBurning Bridges
UTAThe Kid LAROI feat. Justin BieberStay
ATCMorlyDance to You
ATCMeth MathTambaleo
ATCTropical Fuck StormNew Romeo Agent
ATCSans SoucisOn Time For Her

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Popular articles

news|02 Sep 2021

September Song(s): New Music playlist out now

news|31 Aug 2021

Yourticketprovider moves into NFT ticketing

news|30 Aug 2021

AMG announces 3,000-cap. venue in Scotland

news|30 Aug 2021

Sweden’s TADC expands to Norway and Denmark

news|31 Aug 2021

ASM Global expands Middle East venue portfolio

The essential live music business newsletter