September Song(s): New Music playlist out now

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The September playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the September playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Daisy Brain Powder Train CAA BXKS Must Feel CAA HighSchool Sirens CAA Major League Djz Dinaledi ITB Florence Black Sun & Moon ITB The Bugles AV ITB Colin Macleod Queen of the Highlands ITB Peaks! Blackout ITB Vök No Coffee at the Funeral ITB W. H. Lung Gd Tym Paradigm Joy Orbison Better Paradigm Mild High Club Me Myself and Dollar Hell Paradigm PinkPantheress Just For Me Paradigm Powfu Tinted Green Paradigm Fisher Just Feels Tight UTA Jake Wesley Rogers Weddings and Funerals UTA Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Gentenkaihi UTA Sigrid Burning Bridges UTA The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber Stay ATC Morly Dance to You ATC Meth Math Tambaleo ATC Tropical Fuck Storm New Romeo Agent ATC Sans Soucis On Time For Her

