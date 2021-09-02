September Song(s): New Music playlist out now

Sign up for IQ Index
The September edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC
By IQ on 02 Sep 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The September playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA and ATC, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the September playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Daisy Brain
|Powder Train
|CAA
|BXKS
|Must Feel
|CAA
|HighSchool
|Sirens
|CAA
|Major League Djz
|Dinaledi
|ITB
|Florence Black
|Sun & Moon
|ITB
|The Bugles
|AV
|ITB
|Colin Macleod
|Queen of the Highlands
|ITB
|Peaks!
|Blackout
|ITB
|Vök
|No Coffee at the Funeral
|ITB
|W. H. Lung
|Gd Tym
|Paradigm
|Joy Orbison
|Better
|Paradigm
|Mild High Club
|Me Myself and Dollar Hell
|Paradigm
|PinkPantheress
|Just For Me
|Paradigm
|Powfu
|Tinted Green
|Paradigm
|Fisher
|Just Feels Tight
|UTA
|Jake Wesley Rogers
|Weddings and Funerals
|UTA
|Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
|Gentenkaihi
|UTA
|Sigrid
|Burning Bridges
|UTA
|The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber
|Stay
|ATC
|Morly
|Dance to You
|ATC
|Meth Math
|Tambaleo
|ATC
|Tropical Fuck Storm
|New Romeo Agent
|ATC
|Sans Soucis
|On Time For Her
