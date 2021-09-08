fbpx

news

Roblox plans Twenty One Pilots concert experience

The Grammy-award winning duo are teaming up with Roblox and WMG for a virtual five-song set, dictated by fans in real-time

By IQ on 08 Sep 2021

Twenty One Pilots behind the scenes of their Roblox concert experience

Twenty One Pilots behind the scenes of their Roblox concert experience


Roblox and Warner Music Group (WMG) have announced a virtual concert experience with Grammy-award winning duo Twenty One Pilots.

The Twenty One Pilots concert experience will feature the first-ever dynamic setlist dictated by fans in real-time, alongside pre-concert quests, exclusive custom-designed virtual merchandise, behind-the-scenes footage, and a Q&A with the duo.

The five-song set will feature a combination of hit songs as well as new material from Twenty One Pilots’ 2021 album, ‘Scaled and Icy’.

The band follows in the footsteps of Royal Blood and Lil Nas X, each of which have delivered virtual concert experiences in Roblox – which has more than 150 million monthly users worldwide.

“We are taking virtual concerts to the next level with our Twenty One Pilots virtual concert experience”

Jon Vlassopulos, global Head of Music, Roblox, says: “We are taking virtual concerts to the next level with our Twenty One Pilots virtual concert experience. We wanted to make it truly interactive and participatory for the fans, for the band, and for our broader Roblox developer community.

“Fans will be able to decide the order of the songs that they hear by choosing with their friends. They will be able to interact with the environment in creative ways becoming part of the show, and Tyler and Josh will participate in a live chat with fans after the virtual concert.

“This is what Roblox is built for, bringing people together to interact in new and exciting ways and we are just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

The Twenty One Pilots concert experience kicks off in Roblox on Friday 17 September at 16:00 PDT.  Fans can access the experience and join the pre-show festivities beginning today by visiting the Twenty One Pilots event page.

Fans can replay performances at the top of each hour through Sunday 19 September at 23:00 PDT.

