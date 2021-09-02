Oak View Group names Chris Granger CEO of facilities

Granger will use his 25 years' worth of experience to oversee OVG Facilities, OVG Media & Conferences, and the OVG Arena Alliance

Oak View Group (OVG) has appointed Chris Granger as CEO of the group’s facilities, following the company’s merge with US venue giant Spectra.

With more than 25 years of experience, Granger will oversee OVG Facilities, OVG Media & Conferences, and the OVG Arena Alliance.

In addition, Granger will focus on sustainability, public safety, and sanitisation solutions across all venues.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, US, Granger will report to Tim Leiweke, CEO of OVG.

Granger joins the company from the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Basketball Holdings, where he served as president. Before joining the Kings, Granger worked in various capacities for the NBA for 14 years.

“[Chris] believes that this is the time for us to be bold, to be entrepreneurial, and to grow this industry”

“As we grow as a company, there are priorities that we have set to guide that growth,” says Leiweke. “First, character, in all aspects of our organisation. Second, a commitment to lead the industry and change the conversation. Third, to not operate in fear. What I admire most about Chris is he is a living example of all three.

“Anyone and everyone that has worked with him knows he is a class act and leads by example. In addition, he is like us, dreaming for what we could be as an industry and thinking outside the box. And finally, he believes that this is the time for us to be bold, to be entrepreneurial, and to grow this industry. All of us at OVG, our facilities, and our fans, are looking forward to Chris’ leadership.”

Granger added: “I am excited and humbled to join Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and the incredibly talented team at Oak View Group. Venues, arenas, and stadiums increasingly play an irreplaceable role in society. They bring diverse people together to cheer, to sing, to vote, to protest, and to celebrate.

“We are seeing facilities lead the way in areas of public health, public safety, and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to the OVG vision of making a positive contribution to the world through our venues. I can’t wait to get started.”

