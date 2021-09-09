Nordic music biz reveals Top 20 under 30 list for 2021

The fourth annual list celebrates a new generation of Nordic executives from Live Nation, Creed Media, Sony, Warner, UMG and more

The fourth annual Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list has been revealed, honouring the ‘young forces driving the Nordic music industry forward’.

According to organsiers Nomex (Nordic Music Export), the winners were chosen by a panel of 15 judges from the Nordic music industry, based on “company growth, career path, recognition in the industry, influence in the industry in 2020, artistic development, innovation, concert revenues, sales, streaming, campaigns, radio and television publicity”.

This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list comprises:

Timothy Collins & Hugo LePrince, co-founders & co-CEO, Creed Media, Sweden

Lina Pettersson, head of agency, Live Nation, Sweden

Anton Madock, A&R and marketing manager, Amuse, Sweden

Sara Faraj, label manager, Asylum/Warner Music Sweden AB

Amanda Kiflay, A&R, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia, Sweden

Erlend Buflaten, CEO and co-founder Propeller Management, Norway

Ziwer Teli, artist manager, GR:OW, Sweden

Johanna Alem, head of event & promotion, Universal Music Norway

Julie Rogstad Sandberg, A&R, Sony Music Norway

Renate Eggan, project and communication manager, Tempo, Norway

Nikolaj Stavnstrup, manager & A&R, Echo (Label/Management, Denmark

Thea Moe, partner & co-manager, Glass Management, Denmark

Jakob Løkkegaard-Friese, MD & co-founder, Was Entertainment, Denmark

Maria Borg, A&R, Discowax, Denmark

Katarina Julie Madsen, creative manager, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Denmark

Teea Kasurinen, marketing manager international, Universal Music Finland

Hannes Andersson, creative director, Mantik Music Group & CMO, oeksound Ltd., Finland

Saara Everi, head of marketing & artist manager, PME Records, Finland

Ægir Sindri Bjarnason, founder of R6013 venue in Reykjavik and Why Not? Records, Iceland

Bergþór Másson, ClubDub, Iceland

Nina Finnerud, head of UK at Music Norway, commented on the list: “With the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen that the recruitment of young people into the music industry is more important than ever.

“It’s crucial to show the new generation of managers, labels, agents, festivals etc that it is a safe and rewarding industry to work in and choose as a career. It is also vital to make sure the artists have talented people to work with them and look out for their best interest in the future.”

This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 will be honoured with a ceremony during by:Larm festival in Olso, Norway, on the 30 September.

Nomex was set up to facilitate growth and development in the Nordic music sector, and is a collaborative organisation set up by Export Music Sweden, Music Export Denmark, Music Finland, Iceland Music Export and Music Norway.

