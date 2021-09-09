Nordic music biz reveals Top 20 under 30 list for 2021

David Baird, founder and CEO of live music marketplace Gigmor, predicts the trends set to shape the concert business in the coming 12 months
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The fourth annual list celebrates a new generation of Nordic executives from Live Nation, Creed Media, Sony, Warner, UMG and more
By IQ on 09 Sep 2021
The fourth annual Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list has been revealed, honouring the ‘young forces driving the Nordic music industry forward’.
According to organsiers Nomex (Nordic Music Export), the winners were chosen by a panel of 15 judges from the Nordic music industry, based on “company growth, career path, recognition in the industry, influence in the industry in 2020, artistic development, innovation, concert revenues, sales, streaming, campaigns, radio and television publicity”.
This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list comprises:
Nina Finnerud, head of UK at Music Norway, commented on the list: “With the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen that the recruitment of young people into the music industry is more important than ever.
“It’s crucial to show the new generation of managers, labels, agents, festivals etc that it is a safe and rewarding industry to work in and choose as a career. It is also vital to make sure the artists have talented people to work with them and look out for their best interest in the future.”
This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 will be honoured with a ceremony during by:Larm festival in Olso, Norway, on the 30 September.
Nomex was set up to facilitate growth and development in the Nordic music sector, and is a collaborative organisation set up by Export Music Sweden, Music Export Denmark, Music Finland, Iceland Music Export and Music Norway.
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.