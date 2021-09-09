fbpx

Nordic music biz reveals Top 20 under 30 list for 2021

The fourth annual list celebrates a new generation of Nordic executives from Live Nation, Creed Media, Sony, Warner, UMG and more

By IQ on 09 Sep 2021

A selection of winners from the Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30

The fourth annual Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list has been revealed, honouring the ‘young forces driving the Nordic music industry forward’.

According to organsiers Nomex (Nordic Music Export), the winners were chosen by a panel of 15 judges from the Nordic music industry, based on “company growth, career path, recognition in the industry, influence in the industry in 2020, artistic development, innovation, concert revenues, sales, streaming, campaigns, radio and television publicity”.

This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 list comprises:

  • Timothy Collins & Hugo LePrince, co-founders & co-CEO, Creed Media, Sweden
  • Lina Pettersson, head of agency, Live Nation, Sweden
  • Anton Madock, A&R and marketing manager, Amuse, Sweden
  • Sara Faraj, label manager, Asylum/Warner Music Sweden AB
  • Amanda Kiflay, A&R, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia, Sweden
  • Erlend Buflaten, CEO and co-founder Propeller Management, Norway
  • Ziwer Teli, artist manager, GR:OW, Sweden
  • Johanna Alem, head of event & promotion, Universal Music Norway
  • Julie Rogstad Sandberg, A&R, Sony Music Norway
  • Renate Eggan, project and communication manager, Tempo, Norway
  • Nikolaj Stavnstrup, manager & A&R, Echo (Label/Management, Denmark
  • Thea Moe, partner & co-manager, Glass Management, Denmark
  • Jakob Løkkegaard-Friese, MD & co-founder, Was Entertainment, Denmark
  • Maria Borg, A&R, Discowax, Denmark
  • Katarina Julie Madsen, creative manager, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Denmark
  • Teea Kasurinen, marketing manager international, Universal Music Finland
  • Hannes Andersson, creative director, Mantik Music Group & CMO, oeksound Ltd., Finland
  • Saara Everi, head of marketing & artist manager, PME Records, Finland
  • Ægir Sindri Bjarnason, founder of R6013 venue in Reykjavik and Why Not? Records, Iceland
  • Bergþór Másson, ClubDub, Iceland

Nina Finnerud, head of UK at Music Norway, commented on the list: “With the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen that the recruitment of young people into the music industry is more important than ever.

“It’s crucial to show the new generation of managers, labels, agents, festivals etc that it is a safe and rewarding industry to work in and choose as a career. It is also vital to make sure the artists have talented people to work with them and look out for their best interest in the future.”

This year’s Nordic Music Biz Top 20 under 30 will be honoured with a ceremony during by:Larm festival in Olso, Norway, on the 30 September.

Nomex was set up to facilitate growth and development in the Nordic music sector, and is a collaborative organisation set up by Export Music Sweden, Music Export Denmark, Music Finland, Iceland Music Export and Music Norway.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

