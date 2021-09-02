The New Bosses: Class of 2021 revealed

Say hello to the distinguished dozen who make up IQ's New Bosses 2021, which celebrates the future leaders of the international live music industry

The latest edition of IQ‘s New Bosses goes live today, celebrating the brightest talent aged 30 and under in the international live music business.

The New Bosses 2021 honours no fewer than a dozen young executives, as voted by their colleagues around the world.

The 14th edition of the annual list inspired the most engaged voting process to date, with hundreds of people taking the time to submit nominations.



Our distinguished dozen this year comprises promoters, bookers, agents, entrepreneurs and more, all involved in the international business and each of whom is making a real difference in their respective sector.

In alphabetical order, the New Bosses 2021 are:

Talissa Buhl, festival booker, FKP Scorpio (DE)

Jenna Dooling, agent, WME (UK)

Emma Greco, promoter, AEG Presents (FR)

Paris Harding, promoter, SJM (UK)

Tessie Lammle, agent, UTA (US)

Will Marshall, agent, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK)

Arjun Mehta, founder & CEO, Moment House (US)

Flo Noseda-Littler, agency assistant, Paradigm (UK)

Anna Parry, programming manager, the O2 (UK)

Theo Quiblier, head of concerts, Two Gentlemen (CH)

Dan Roberts, promoter, Live Nation (UK)

Age Versluis, promoter, Friendly Fire (NL)

As in previous years, full interviews with each of the 2021 New Bosses will appear online in the coming days and weeks. However, subscribers can read short individual profiles of each New Boss now in issue 103 of IQ Magazine.

